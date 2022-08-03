Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

