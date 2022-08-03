Cogeco Communications Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,638,275.17.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$83.07 per share, with a total value of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$87.41 per share, with a total value of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$88.39 per share, with a total value of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$89.15 per share, with a total value of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$89.49 per share, with a total value of C$331,121.88.

CCA opened at C$81.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a one year low of C$81.00 and a one year high of C$119.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

