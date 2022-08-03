Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.