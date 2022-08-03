Comparing Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) & Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Theratechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.25 million ($1.79) -1.63 Theratechnologies $69.82 million 3.07 -$31.73 million ($0.53) -4.25

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.0% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.12% -35.66% Theratechnologies -68.75% -474.37% -45.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.91%. Theratechnologies has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Risk and Volatility

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals beats Theratechnologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; TH1902, which is in Phase 1/Part A clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer; and TH1904 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

