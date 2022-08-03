CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €67.50 by Warburg Research

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.50 ($69.59) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

COP opened at €41.64 ($42.93) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.23 and a 200 day moving average of €49.70. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($85.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

