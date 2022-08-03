Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY22 guidance at $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 177,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

