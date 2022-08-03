Contrasting Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 61.20% 10.36% 4.72% Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Two Harbors Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $5.65, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 183.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 7.27 $9.96 million $1.82 10.14 Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.76 $187.23 million $0.37 14.24

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Harbors Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

