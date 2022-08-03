Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 21,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 498,460 shares.The stock last traded at $17.59 and had previously closed at $18.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.18 million, a P/E ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

