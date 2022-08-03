Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva Stock Down 2.0 %

CTVA stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corteva

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

