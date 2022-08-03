Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

