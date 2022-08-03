Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $85 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 793,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,998,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 29.9% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

