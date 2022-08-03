Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Covestro Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of 1COV opened at €33.51 ($34.55) on Monday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($62.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

