Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €79.00 ($81.44) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €33.51 ($34.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. Covestro has a 52-week low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($62.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.09.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.