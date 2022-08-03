CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
