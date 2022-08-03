Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €30.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.93) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

RNO opened at €29.95 ($30.88) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($103.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.41.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

