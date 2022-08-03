Critical Analysis: Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huize and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $352.29 million 0.17 -$16.90 million ($0.50) -2.30 Hagerty $619.08 million 5.97 -$46.36 million N/A N/A

Huize has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hagerty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Huize and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.06% -44.23% -11.89% Hagerty N/A N/A -5.11%

Risk and Volatility

Huize has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huize and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hagerty beats Huize on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. It offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. The company also provides digital and technology development, and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

