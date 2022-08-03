Crocs, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

CROX opened at $72.74 on Monday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Crocs by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crocs by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

