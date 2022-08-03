Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Stephens

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 in the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,945,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

