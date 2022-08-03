Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Cut to 112.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 124.00 to 112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNKEY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.76 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

