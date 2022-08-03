Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,376.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WILLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

