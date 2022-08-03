Denbury (DEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Denbury to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DEN opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 39.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

