Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €178.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €164.00 ($169.07) to €178.00 ($183.51) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($190.72) to €193.00 ($198.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($187.63) to €173.00 ($178.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($202.16) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.45 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

