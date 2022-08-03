Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Now Covered by Kepler Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.68) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €26.50 ($27.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.98) to €26.00 ($26.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €28.50 ($29.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
