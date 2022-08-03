Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Now Covered by Kepler Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.68) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €26.50 ($27.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.98) to €26.00 ($26.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €28.50 ($29.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

