Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global



Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

