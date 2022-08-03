Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $22,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $391.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

