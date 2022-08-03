Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $24,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

NYSE DRE opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

