East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

