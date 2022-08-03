easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 606 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 606 ($7.43) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.69) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.58) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($6.00) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 654 ($8.01).

EZJ opened at GBX 396.20 ($4.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 865.80 ($10.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 418.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 516.45.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,190.94). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

