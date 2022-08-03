Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of EW stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

