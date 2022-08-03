Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial to $154.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

