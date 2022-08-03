Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. Oppenheimer currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.24. 6,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 242,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

