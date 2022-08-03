Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.50 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Enel Price Performance

Enel stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Enel has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

