Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €20.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €20.20 ($20.82) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.04) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.98) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.10) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €12.51 ($12.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.18. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($12.54) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($15.63).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

