ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.70 Price Target at

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.70 ($16.19) target price by analysts at in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. ‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.53) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

ENI stock opened at €11.45 ($11.80) on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.05) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

