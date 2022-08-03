ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €15.70 ($16.19) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. set a €15.70 ($16.19) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENI stock opened at €11.45 ($11.80) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.05) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

