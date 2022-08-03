ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.50 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($18.04) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.19) target price on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.45 ($11.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.02. ENI has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.26). The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

