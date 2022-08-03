Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $292.26 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $178.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,008,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

