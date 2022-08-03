Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Shares Up 0.9%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.21. 60,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 10,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.