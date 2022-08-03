EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $364.33 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.42. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

