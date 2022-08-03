Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Visteon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visteon in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Visteon’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $126.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

