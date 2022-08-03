Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rollins, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE ROL opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rollins by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.