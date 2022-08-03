Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Euronav by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,626.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Euronav by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 171,692 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

