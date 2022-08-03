EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EVOP. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at $28,300,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 108.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EVO Payments by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 526,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $11,803,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EVO Payments by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.