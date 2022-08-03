Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.