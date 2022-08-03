Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.