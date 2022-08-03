First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.45. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.