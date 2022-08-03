First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
First Financial Northwest Price Performance
NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.45. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $17.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.
About First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.