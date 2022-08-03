First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,176 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

