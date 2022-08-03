First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 52,674 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,943 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

