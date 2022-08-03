First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 2,163 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

