First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

